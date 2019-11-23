How to watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: Memphis 5-9; Los Angeles 13-2
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.43 points per contest. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Memphis now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Grizzlies received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 114-95 to the Golden State Warriors.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Friday Los Angeles sidestepped the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 130-127 win. Among those leading the charge for Los Angeles was PF Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds along with seven dimes.
Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 13-2 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 5-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis is stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Memphis, Los Angeles enters the matchup with only 102.8 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Lakers' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Over/Under: 224See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Oct 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Memphis 91
- Feb 25, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Dec 23, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Memphis 88
- Mar 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 15, 2018 - Memphis 123 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Dec 27, 2017 - Memphis 109 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Nov 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Memphis 102
- Apr 02, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Memphis 103
- Jan 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Memphis 102
- Dec 03, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Mar 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 26, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Feb 24, 2016 - Memphis 128 vs. Los Angeles 119
- Dec 27, 2015 - Memphis 112 vs. Los Angeles 96
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, best DK lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Clippers' depth beats Harden's Rockets
Harden played a nearly perfect offensive game, but in the end a trio of Clippers closers stole...
-
Celtics' Walker leaves game on stretcher
This was a scary injury for Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics
-
Kyrie Irving will miss return to Boston
Boston Celtics fans won't have their chance to boo their former point guard quite yet
-
Rockets vs. Clippers odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rockets vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
Griffin provides update on Williamson
Williamson could be back out on the court for the Pelicans as soon as next month
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans