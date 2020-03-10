How to watch Grizzlies vs. Magic: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Memphis

Current Records: Orlando 29-35; Memphis 32-32

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FedExForum after a few days off. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Memphis strolled past the Atlanta Hawks with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 118-101. Center Jonas Valanciunas was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Grizz, posting a double-double on 27 points and 17 rebounds along with three blocks. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Orlando's way against the Houston Rockets on Sunday as they made off with a 126-106 win. With the Magic ahead 71-46 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to point guard D.J. Augustin, who had 24 points.

The Grizzlies took a serious blow against Orlando in the teams' previous meeting last November, falling 118-86. Maybe Memphis will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Orlando have won six out of their last nine games against Memphis.

  • Nov 08, 2019 - Orlando 118 vs. Memphis 86
  • Mar 22, 2019 - Orlando 123 vs. Memphis 119
  • Mar 10, 2019 - Memphis 105 vs. Orlando 97
  • Mar 03, 2018 - Orlando 107 vs. Memphis 100
  • Nov 01, 2017 - Orlando 101 vs. Memphis 99
  • Dec 26, 2016 - Orlando 112 vs. Memphis 102
  • Dec 01, 2016 - Memphis 95 vs. Orlando 94
  • Apr 03, 2016 - Orlando 119 vs. Memphis 107
  • Jan 25, 2016 - Memphis 108 vs. Orlando 102
