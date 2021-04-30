Who's Playing

Orlando @ Memphis

Current Records: Orlando 19-43; Memphis 31-30

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Orlando Magic and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of 2019. The Grizz has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Orlando at 8 p.m. ET April 30 at FedExForum. The Magic will be strutting in after a victory while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Grizz has to be hurting after a devastating 130-109 defeat at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Memphis was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-46. The top scorers for Memphis were center Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) and small forward Dillon Brooks (18 points).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Orlando beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-104 on Wednesday. Orlando relied on the efforts of shooting guard Gary Harris, who had 19 points and seven assists along with six boards, and power forward Chuma Okeke, who had 18 points.

The Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Grizz against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Memphis' loss took them down to 31-30 while Orlando's win pulled them up to 19-43. We'll see if the Grizz can steal the Magic's luck or if Orlando records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Orlando have won seven out of their last ten games against Memphis.