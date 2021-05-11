Who's Playing
Dallas @ Memphis
Current Records: Dallas 40-28; Memphis 35-33
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dallas Mavericks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 5 of last year. Memphis is getting right back to it as they host Dallas at 8 p.m. ET May 11 at FedExForum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Monday. Memphis' center Jonas Valanciunas did his thing and dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards in addition to five blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Dallas on Sunday. They took their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers by a conclusive 124-97 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 98-72 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to small forward Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.
The Grizzlies are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic May 1 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count the Mavericks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Memphis.
- Apr 14, 2021 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 113
- Feb 22, 2021 - Dallas 102 vs. Memphis 92
- Mar 06, 2020 - Dallas 121 vs. Memphis 96
- Feb 05, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Dallas 107
- Nov 09, 2019 - Dallas 138 vs. Memphis 122
- Apr 07, 2019 - Dallas 129 vs. Memphis 127
- Apr 05, 2019 - Memphis 122 vs. Dallas 112
- Mar 02, 2019 - Memphis 111 vs. Dallas 81
- Nov 19, 2018 - Memphis 98 vs. Dallas 88
- Mar 10, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 80
- Nov 22, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. Memphis 94
- Oct 26, 2017 - Memphis 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Oct 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Apr 12, 2017 - Dallas 100 vs. Memphis 93
- Mar 31, 2017 - Memphis 99 vs. Dallas 90
- Mar 03, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 100
- Nov 18, 2016 - Memphis 80 vs. Dallas 64
- Apr 08, 2016 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 93
- Feb 06, 2016 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 110
- Dec 18, 2015 - Dallas 97 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Memphis 110 vs. Dallas 96