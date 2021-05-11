Who's Playing

Dallas @ Memphis

Current Records: Dallas 40-28; Memphis 35-33

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dallas Mavericks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 5 of last year. Memphis is getting right back to it as they host Dallas at 8 p.m. ET May 11 at FedExForum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Monday. Memphis' center Jonas Valanciunas did his thing and dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards in addition to five blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Dallas on Sunday. They took their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers by a conclusive 124-97 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 98-72 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to small forward Tim Hardaway Jr., who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

The Grizzlies are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic May 1 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count the Mavericks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Memphis.