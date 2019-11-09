How to watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: Memphis 2-6; Dallas 5-3
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.88 points per matchup. Memphis and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. If the game is anything like Dallas' 129-127 win from the last time they met April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Memphis' and Orlando's contest on Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Grizzlies were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Memphis was dealt a punishing 118-86 defeat at the hands of Orlando. PG Ja Morant had a rough night: he played for 25 minutes with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting and six turnovers.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Dallas had to settle for a 106-102 loss against the New York Knicks. This was hardly the result Dallas or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over New York heading into this game.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizzlies enter the game with 46.6 rebounds per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank fourth in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.1 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Dallas have won nine out of their last 16 games against Memphis.
- Apr 07, 2019 - Dallas 129 vs. Memphis 127
- Apr 05, 2019 - Memphis 122 vs. Dallas 112
- Mar 02, 2019 - Memphis 111 vs. Dallas 81
- Nov 19, 2018 - Memphis 98 vs. Dallas 88
- Mar 10, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 80
- Nov 22, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. Memphis 94
- Oct 26, 2017 - Memphis 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Oct 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 94
- Apr 12, 2017 - Dallas 100 vs. Memphis 93
- Mar 31, 2017 - Memphis 99 vs. Dallas 90
- Mar 03, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 100
- Nov 18, 2016 - Memphis 80 vs. Dallas 64
- Apr 08, 2016 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 93
- Feb 06, 2016 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 110
- Dec 18, 2015 - Dallas 97 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Memphis 110 vs. Dallas 96
