How to watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: Memphis 2-6; Dallas 5-3

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.88 points per matchup. Memphis and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. If the game is anything like Dallas' 129-127 win from the last time they met April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Memphis' and Orlando's contest on Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Grizzlies were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Memphis was dealt a punishing 118-86 defeat at the hands of Orlando. PG Ja Morant had a rough night: he played for 25 minutes with only eight points on 3-for-13 shooting and six turnovers.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Dallas had to settle for a 106-102 loss against the New York Knicks. This was hardly the result Dallas or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over New York heading into this game.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizzlies enter the game with 46.6 rebounds per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank fourth in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.1 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Dallas have won nine out of their last 16 games against Memphis.