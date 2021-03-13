Who's Playing
Denver @ Memphis
Current Records: Denver 21-15; Memphis 17-16
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers 113-103 last Thursday. Denver's small forward Michael Porter Jr. looked sharp as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, Memphis didn't have too much trouble with the Washington Wizards at home on Wednesday as they won 127-112. Among those leading the charge for Memphis was center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 20 rebounds in addition to four blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 12 rebounds. Valanciunas' points were the most he has had all year.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Denver is now 21-15 while the Grizzlies sit at 17-16. The Nuggets are 11-9 after wins this season, Memphis 8-8.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a 3-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won nine out of their last 17 games against Denver.
- Jan 28, 2020 - Memphis 104 vs. Denver 96
- Dec 28, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Memphis 110
- Nov 17, 2019 - Denver 131 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 28, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 10, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 07, 2018 - Memphis 89 vs. Denver 87
- Mar 17, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Denver 94
- Mar 02, 2018 - Denver 108 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 12, 2018 - Denver 87 vs. Memphis 78
- Nov 24, 2017 - Denver 104 vs. Memphis 92
- Feb 26, 2017 - Memphis 105 vs. Denver 98
- Feb 01, 2017 - Memphis 119 vs. Denver 99
- Nov 08, 2016 - Memphis 108 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 30, 2016 - Denver 109 vs. Memphis 105
- Feb 29, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Denver 96
- Jan 21, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 08, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Denver 84
Injury Report for Memphis
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Knee)
Injury Report for Denver
- Paul Millsap: Game-Time Decision (Knee)
- JaMychal Green: Out (Illness)
- Gary Harris: Out (Thigh)
- R.J. Hampton: Out (Covid-19)