Who's Playing

Denver @ Memphis

Current Records: Denver 21-15; Memphis 17-16

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers 113-103 last Thursday. Denver's small forward Michael Porter Jr. looked sharp as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Memphis didn't have too much trouble with the Washington Wizards at home on Wednesday as they won 127-112. Among those leading the charge for Memphis was center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 20 rebounds in addition to four blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 12 rebounds. Valanciunas' points were the most he has had all year.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Denver is now 21-15 while the Grizzlies sit at 17-16. The Nuggets are 11-9 after wins this season, Memphis 8-8.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBATV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last 17 games against Denver.

Jan 28, 2020 - Memphis 104 vs. Denver 96

Dec 28, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Memphis 110

Nov 17, 2019 - Denver 131 vs. Memphis 114

Jan 28, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Memphis 92

Dec 10, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Memphis 99

Nov 07, 2018 - Memphis 89 vs. Denver 87

Mar 17, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Denver 94

Mar 02, 2018 - Denver 108 vs. Memphis 102

Jan 12, 2018 - Denver 87 vs. Memphis 78

Nov 24, 2017 - Denver 104 vs. Memphis 92

Feb 26, 2017 - Memphis 105 vs. Denver 98

Feb 01, 2017 - Memphis 119 vs. Denver 99

Nov 08, 2016 - Memphis 108 vs. Denver 107

Mar 30, 2016 - Denver 109 vs. Memphis 105

Feb 29, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Denver 96

Jan 21, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Denver 101

Jan 08, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Denver 84

Injury Report for Memphis

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Denver