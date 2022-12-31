Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Memphis
Current Records: New Orleans 23-12; Memphis 21-13
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. New Orleans and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at FedExForum. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Pelicans' strategy against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. New Orleans wrapped up 2022 with a 127-116 victory over Philadelphia. Point guard CJ McCollum had a stellar game for New Orleans as he shot 11-for-16 from downtown and finished with 42 points and five dimes.
Meanwhile, Memphis wrapped up 2022 with a 119-106 win over the Toronto Raptors. The Grizz relied on the efforts of small forward Dillon Brooks, who had 25 points and six assists, and point guard Ja Morant, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 17 assists. Brooks' performance made up for a slower contest against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.
The Pelicans are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.
New Orleans suffered a grim 132-111 defeat to the Grizzlies in the teams' previous meeting last month. Can New Orleans avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $54.49
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won 15 out of their last 28 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 25, 2022 - Memphis 132 vs. New Orleans 111
- Nov 15, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. Memphis 102
- Apr 09, 2022 - Memphis 141 vs. New Orleans 114
- Mar 08, 2022 - Memphis 132 vs. New Orleans 111
- Feb 15, 2022 - Memphis 121 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 13, 2021 - New Orleans 112 vs. Memphis 101
- May 10, 2021 - Memphis 115 vs. New Orleans 110
- Feb 16, 2021 - New Orleans 144 vs. Memphis 113
- Feb 06, 2021 - New Orleans 118 vs. Memphis 109
- Aug 03, 2020 - New Orleans 109 vs. Memphis 99
- Jan 31, 2020 - New Orleans 139 vs. Memphis 111
- Jan 20, 2020 - New Orleans 126 vs. Memphis 116
- Feb 09, 2019 - Memphis 99 vs. New Orleans 90
- Jan 21, 2019 - New Orleans 105 vs. Memphis 85
- Jan 07, 2019 - New Orleans 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Dec 07, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Apr 04, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Memphis 104
- Jan 10, 2018 - Memphis 105 vs. New Orleans 102
- Oct 18, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. New Orleans 91
- Mar 21, 2017 - New Orleans 95 vs. Memphis 82
- Feb 15, 2017 - New Orleans 95 vs. Memphis 91
- Dec 05, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. New Orleans 108
- Nov 02, 2016 - Memphis 89 vs. New Orleans 83
- Mar 11, 2016 - Memphis 121 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 01, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. New Orleans 95
- Jan 18, 2016 - Memphis 101 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 01, 2015 - Memphis 113 vs. New Orleans 104