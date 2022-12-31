Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Memphis

Current Records: New Orleans 23-12; Memphis 21-13

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. New Orleans and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at FedExForum. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Pelicans' strategy against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. New Orleans wrapped up 2022 with a 127-116 victory over Philadelphia. Point guard CJ McCollum had a stellar game for New Orleans as he shot 11-for-16 from downtown and finished with 42 points and five dimes.

Meanwhile, Memphis wrapped up 2022 with a 119-106 win over the Toronto Raptors. The Grizz relied on the efforts of small forward Dillon Brooks, who had 25 points and six assists, and point guard Ja Morant, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 17 assists. Brooks' performance made up for a slower contest against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

The Pelicans are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

New Orleans suffered a grim 132-111 defeat to the Grizzlies in the teams' previous meeting last month. Can New Orleans avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.49

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won 15 out of their last 28 games against New Orleans.