New Orleans @ Memphis

Current Records: New Orleans 11-15; Memphis 11-11

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at FedExForum. Memphis will be strutting in after a win while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a loss.

New Orleans received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 123-112 to the Detroit Pistons. Despite the defeat, New Orleans had strong showings from small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 26 points and seven assists, and power forward Zion Williamson, who had 26 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Memphis didn't have too much trouble with the Sacramento Kings on the road on Sunday as they won 124-110. Center Jonas Valanciunas was the offensive standout of the matchup for Memphis, posting a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest on Tuesday. But bettors beware: they are only 4-9 against the spread when favored.

New Orleans is now 11-15 while the Grizzlies sit at 11-11. Memphis is 6-4 after wins this year, and New Orleans is 5-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis and New Orleans both have ten wins in their last 20 games.

Injury Report for Memphis

Desmond Bane: Out (Personal)

De'Anthony Melton: Out (Shoulder)

Justise Winslow: Out (Hip)

Killian Tillie: Out (Foot)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for New Orleans

No Injury Information