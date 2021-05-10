Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Memphis

Current Records: New Orleans 31-37; Memphis 34-33

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading back home. The Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at FedExForum. Memphis has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with New Orleans and is hoping to record their first win since Feb. 9 of 2019.

Memphis netted a 109-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday. It was another big night for Memphis' center Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 21 rebounds and 18 points in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday New Orleans sidestepped the Charlotte Hornets for a 112-110 win. The Pelicans relied on the efforts of shooting guard Eric Bledsoe, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 dimes, and center Jaxson Hayes, who had 18 points along with eight boards and six blocks.

The Grizzlies are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic May 1 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count New Orleans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Memphis.