Who's Playing

Detroit @ Memphis

Current Records: Detroit 7-20; Memphis 16-9

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since May 6 of last year. The Pistons will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET Friday. Allowing an average of 116.85 points per game, they have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 104-98 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Detroit's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Saddiq Bey, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, and point guard Killian Hayes, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 dimes along with six rebounds.

A well-balanced attack led Memphis over the Oklahoma City Thunder every single quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Memphis put the hurt on Oklahoma City with a sharp 123-102 victory. It was another big night for the Grizzlies' point guard Ja Morant, who posted a triple-double on 26 points, 13 boards, and 11 assists.

The Pistons are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Detroit is now 7-20 while Memphis sits at 16-9. Memphis is 9-6 after wins this season, and Detroit is 5-14 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Memphis have won ten out of their last 15 games against Detroit.