Houston @ Memphis

Current Records: Houston 18-55; Memphis 45-27

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET March 24 at FedExForum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Grizzlies and Houston will really light up the scoreboard Friday.

The Grizz is hoping for another victory. On Wednesday, they secured a 130-125 W over the Rockets. Memphis' power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 37 points and ten rebounds.

The Grizz is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Memphis against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Memphis' win lifted them to 45-27 while Houston's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 18-55. Allowing an average of 118.30 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 13-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Memphis have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Houston.