Who's Playing
Houston @ Memphis
Current Records: Houston 18-55; Memphis 45-27
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET March 24 at FedExForum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Grizzlies and Houston will really light up the scoreboard Friday.
The Grizz is hoping for another victory. On Wednesday, they secured a 130-125 W over the Rockets. Memphis' power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 37 points and ten rebounds.
The Grizz is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Memphis against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Memphis' win lifted them to 45-27 while Houston's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 18-55. Allowing an average of 118.30 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 13-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Houston.
- Mar 22, 2023 - Memphis 130 vs. Houston 125
- Mar 01, 2023 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 99
- Oct 21, 2022 - Memphis 129 vs. Houston 122
- Mar 20, 2022 - Memphis 122 vs. Houston 98
- Mar 06, 2022 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 112
- Dec 11, 2021 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 106
- Nov 15, 2021 - Memphis 136 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 29, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Houston 110
- Feb 28, 2021 - Memphis 133 vs. Houston 84
- Feb 04, 2021 - Houston 115 vs. Memphis 103
- Feb 26, 2020 - Houston 140 vs. Memphis 112
- Jan 14, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Houston 110
- Nov 04, 2019 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 100
- Mar 20, 2019 - Memphis 126 vs. Houston 125
- Jan 14, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Memphis 94
- Dec 31, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 15, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 83
- Nov 11, 2017 - Houston 111 vs. Memphis 96
- Oct 28, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. Houston 89
- Oct 23, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Houston 90
- Mar 04, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 108
- Jan 21, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 13, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 23, 2016 - Memphis 115 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 14, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Memphis 81
- Jan 12, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 91
- Nov 25, 2015 - Memphis 102 vs. Houston 93
- Nov 20, 2015 - Memphis 96 vs. Houston 84