Who's Playing
Houston @ Memphis
Current Records: Houston 10-10; Memphis 9-7
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading back home. Memphis and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.
Memphis received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 134-116 to the Indiana Pacers. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of shooting guard Dillon Brooks, who had 25 points.
Meanwhile, the contest between Houston and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Houston falling 104-87. The Rockets were down 81-58 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Eric Gordon, who had 22 points.
The Grizzlies are now 9-7 while Houston sits at 10-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis ranks first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 10.25 on average. Less enviably, Houston has allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Memphis.
- Feb 26, 2020 - Houston 140 vs. Memphis 112
- Jan 14, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Houston 110
- Nov 04, 2019 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 100
- Mar 20, 2019 - Memphis 126 vs. Houston 125
- Jan 14, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Memphis 94
- Dec 31, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 15, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 83
- Nov 11, 2017 - Houston 111 vs. Memphis 96
- Oct 28, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. Houston 89
- Oct 23, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Houston 90
- Mar 04, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 108
- Jan 21, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 13, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 23, 2016 - Memphis 115 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 14, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Memphis 81
- Jan 12, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 91
- Nov 25, 2015 - Memphis 102 vs. Houston 93
- Nov 20, 2015 - Memphis 96 vs. Houston 84