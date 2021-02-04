Who's Playing

Houston @ Memphis

Current Records: Houston 10-10; Memphis 9-7

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading back home. Memphis and the Houston Rockets will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

Memphis received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 134-116 to the Indiana Pacers. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of shooting guard Dillon Brooks, who had 25 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between Houston and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Houston falling 104-87. The Rockets were down 81-58 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Eric Gordon, who had 22 points.

The Grizzlies are now 9-7 while Houston sits at 10-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis ranks first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 10.25 on average. Less enviably, Houston has allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ATTSN Southwest

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Memphis.