Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Memphis

Current Records: San Antonio 13-27; Memphis 26-13

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Memphis Grizzlies since Dec. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. San Antonio and Memphis will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. If the matchup is anything like the Grizzlies' 124-122 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 121-116 to the Boston Celtics. A silver lining for San Antonio was the play of center Zach Collins, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Memphis beat the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Memphis relied on the efforts of shooting guard Desmond Bane, who had 24 points and nine assists along with six rebounds, and point guard Tyus Jones, who had 21 points and six assists.

The Spurs have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Memphis' win lifted them to 26-13 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 13-27. Allowing an average of 120.60 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 11-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

San Antonio have won 23 out of their last 39 games against Memphis.