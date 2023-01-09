Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Memphis
Current Records: San Antonio 13-27; Memphis 26-13
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Memphis Grizzlies since Dec. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. San Antonio and Memphis will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. If the matchup is anything like the Grizzlies' 124-122 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 121-116 to the Boston Celtics. A silver lining for San Antonio was the play of center Zach Collins, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards in addition to five assists.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Memphis beat the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Memphis relied on the efforts of shooting guard Desmond Bane, who had 24 points and nine assists along with six rebounds, and point guard Tyus Jones, who had 21 points and six assists.
The Spurs have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Memphis' win lifted them to 26-13 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 13-27. Allowing an average of 120.60 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 11-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
San Antonio have won 23 out of their last 39 games against Memphis.
- Nov 09, 2022 - Memphis 124 vs. San Antonio 122
- Mar 30, 2022 - Memphis 112 vs. San Antonio 111
- Feb 28, 2022 - Memphis 118 vs. San Antonio 105
- Jan 26, 2022 - Memphis 118 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 31, 2021 - Memphis 118 vs. San Antonio 105
- May 19, 2021 - Memphis 100 vs. San Antonio 96
- Feb 01, 2021 - Memphis 133 vs. San Antonio 102
- Jan 30, 2021 - Memphis 129 vs. San Antonio 112
- Dec 23, 2020 - San Antonio 131 vs. Memphis 119
- Aug 02, 2020 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 106
- Jan 10, 2020 - Memphis 134 vs. San Antonio 121
- Dec 23, 2019 - San Antonio 145 vs. Memphis 115
- Nov 11, 2019 - Memphis 113 vs. San Antonio 109
- Feb 12, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 09, 2019 - Memphis 96 vs. San Antonio 86
- Jan 05, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 21, 2018 - Memphis 104 vs. San Antonio 103
- Mar 05, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. Memphis 98
- Jan 24, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 85
- Dec 01, 2017 - San Antonio 95 vs. Memphis 79
- Nov 29, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 27, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Memphis 96
- Apr 25, 2017 - San Antonio 116 vs. Memphis 103
- Apr 22, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. San Antonio 108
- Apr 20, 2017 - Memphis 105 vs. San Antonio 94
- Apr 17, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Memphis 82
- Apr 15, 2017 - San Antonio 111 vs. Memphis 82
- Apr 04, 2017 - San Antonio 95 vs. Memphis 89
- Mar 23, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Memphis 90
- Mar 18, 2017 - Memphis 104 vs. San Antonio 96
- Feb 06, 2017 - Memphis 89 vs. San Antonio 74
- Apr 24, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 22, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Memphis 87
- Apr 19, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Memphis 68
- Apr 17, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Memphis 74
- Mar 28, 2016 - San Antonio 101 vs. Memphis 87
- Mar 25, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Memphis 104
- Dec 03, 2015 - San Antonio 103 vs. Memphis 83
- Nov 21, 2015 - San Antonio 92 vs. Memphis 82