How to watch Grizzlies vs. Suns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Phoenix (away)
Current Records: Memphis 1-3; Phoenix 3-2
Last Season Records: Memphis 33-49; Phoenix 19-63
What to Know
Phoenix will square off against Memphis on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Phoenix strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.4 points per game.
While not quite a landslide, the match between the Suns and Golden State on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Suns wrapped it up with a 121-110 victory. No one put up better numbers for Phoenix than C Aron Baynes, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds in addition to seven assists.
Meanwhile, Memphis' and the L.A. Lakers' matchup on Tuesday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Grizzlies were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, the L.A. Lakers took down the Grizzlies 120-91. Memphis was down by 88-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Phoenix's win lifted them to 3-2 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 1-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis is fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 27 on average. The Suns have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 29.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Memphis have won eight out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 30, 2019 - Memphis 120 vs. Phoenix 115
- Nov 04, 2018 - Phoenix 102 vs. Memphis 100
- Oct 27, 2018 - Memphis 117 vs. Phoenix 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Phoenix 110 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 29, 2018 - Memphis 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Dec 26, 2017 - Phoenix 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Dec 21, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Memphis 95
- Feb 28, 2017 - Memphis 130 vs. Phoenix 112
- Feb 08, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Phoenix 91
- Jan 30, 2017 - Memphis 115 vs. Phoenix 96
- Mar 21, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Phoenix 97
- Mar 06, 2016 - Phoenix 109 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 27, 2016 - Phoenix 111 vs. Memphis 106
- Dec 06, 2015 - Memphis 95 vs. Phoenix 93
