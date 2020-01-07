How to watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Memphis

Current Records: Minnesota 14-21; Memphis 15-22

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.43 points per game in their game on Tuesday. They will be playing at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET. Memphis knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Minnesota likes a good challenge.

The Grizzlies beat the Phoenix Suns 121-114 on Sunday. Memphis can attribute much of their success to C Jonas Valanciunas, who had 30 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Minnesota greeted the new year with a 118-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. No one put up better numbers for Minnesota than C Gorgui Dieng, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six assists.

Their wins bumped the Grizzlies to 15-22 and the Timberwolves to 14-21. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: Fox Sports - North
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Memphis have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Minnesota.

  • Dec 01, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Minnesota 107
  • Nov 06, 2019 - Memphis 137 vs. Minnesota 121
  • Mar 23, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Memphis 99
  • Feb 05, 2019 - Memphis 108 vs. Minnesota 106
  • Jan 30, 2019 - Minnesota 99 vs. Memphis 97
  • Nov 18, 2018 - Memphis 100 vs. Minnesota 87
  • Apr 09, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Memphis 94
  • Mar 26, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Minnesota 93
  • Dec 04, 2017 - Memphis 95 vs. Minnesota 92
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Minnesota 99
  • Nov 19, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Minnesota 71
  • Nov 01, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Memphis 80
  • Oct 26, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Minnesota 98
  • Mar 16, 2016 - Minnesota 114 vs. Memphis 108
  • Feb 19, 2016 - Memphis 109 vs. Minnesota 104
  • Jan 23, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Memphis 101
  • Nov 15, 2015 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106
