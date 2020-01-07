How to watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Memphis

Current Records: Minnesota 14-21; Memphis 15-22

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.43 points per game in their game on Tuesday. They will be playing at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET. Memphis knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Minnesota likes a good challenge.

The Grizzlies beat the Phoenix Suns 121-114 on Sunday. Memphis can attribute much of their success to C Jonas Valanciunas, who had 30 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Minnesota greeted the new year with a 118-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. No one put up better numbers for Minnesota than C Gorgui Dieng, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six assists.

Their wins bumped the Grizzlies to 15-22 and the Timberwolves to 14-21. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Memphis have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Minnesota.