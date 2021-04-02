Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Memphis

Current Records: Minnesota 12-36; Memphis 22-23

What to Know

This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.79 points per game. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. Minnesota hasn't won a contest against the Grizzlies since March 23 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The Timberwolves escaped with a win on Wednesday against the New York Knicks by the margin of a single free throw, 102-101. Minnesota's small forward Anthony Edwards looked sharp as he had 24 points in addition to three blocks.

Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Grizz had to settle for a 111-107 loss against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. A silver lining for the Grizz was the play of point guard Ja Morant, who had 36 points and seven assists.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Minnesota's win brought them up to 12-36 while Memphis' defeat pulled them down to 22-23. The Timberwolves are 1-10 after wins this season, and the Grizzlies are 12-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.