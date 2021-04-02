Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Memphis
Current Records: Minnesota 12-36; Memphis 22-23
What to Know
This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.79 points per game. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. Minnesota hasn't won a contest against the Grizzlies since March 23 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The Timberwolves escaped with a win on Wednesday against the New York Knicks by the margin of a single free throw, 102-101. Minnesota's small forward Anthony Edwards looked sharp as he had 24 points in addition to three blocks.
Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Grizz had to settle for a 111-107 loss against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. A silver lining for the Grizz was the play of point guard Ja Morant, who had 36 points and seven assists.
Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Minnesota's win brought them up to 12-36 while Memphis' defeat pulled them down to 22-23. The Timberwolves are 1-10 after wins this season, and the Grizzlies are 12-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Memphis have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 13, 2021 - Memphis 118 vs. Minnesota 107
- Jan 07, 2020 - Memphis 119 vs. Minnesota 112
- Dec 01, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Minnesota 107
- Nov 06, 2019 - Memphis 137 vs. Minnesota 121
- Mar 23, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Memphis 99
- Feb 05, 2019 - Memphis 108 vs. Minnesota 106
- Jan 30, 2019 - Minnesota 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2018 - Memphis 100 vs. Minnesota 87
- Apr 09, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Memphis 94
- Mar 26, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 04, 2017 - Memphis 95 vs. Minnesota 92
- Feb 04, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Nov 19, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Minnesota 71
- Nov 01, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Memphis 80
- Oct 26, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Minnesota 98
- Mar 16, 2016 - Minnesota 114 vs. Memphis 108
- Feb 19, 2016 - Memphis 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 23, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 15, 2015 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106