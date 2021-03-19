Who's Playing

Golden State @ Memphis

Current Records: Golden State 21-20; Memphis 18-19

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET Friday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Dubs strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 108-94. The team ran away with 68 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Golden State can attribute much of their success to power forward Draymond Green, who dropped a triple-double on 16 points, 12 boards, and ten dimes, and shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points. Green now has three triple-doubles this season. Green's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, sneaking past 89-85. The Grizzlies' shooting guard De'Anthony Melton filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds along with six assists. Melton had some trouble finding his footing against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 9. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Warriors, who are 20-21 against the spread.

Golden State suffered a grim 122-102 defeat to Memphis when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Can Golden State avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 9-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Memphis.