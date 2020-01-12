How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors basketball game

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Memphis

Current Records: Golden State 9-31; Memphis 17-22

What to Know

On Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.44 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Golden State is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.

The Grizzlies strolled past the San Antonio Spurs with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 134-121. It was another big night for PG Ja Morant, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Golden State had to settle for a 109-100 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday. The top scorers for Golden State were SF Glenn Robinson III (17 points), PF Omari Spellman (17 points), and SG Alec Burks (16 points).

Memphis is now 17-22 while Golden State sits at 9-31. The Grizzlies are 7-9 after wins this year, and the Warriors are 6-24 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 221

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Memphis.

