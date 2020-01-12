How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Memphis
Current Records: Golden State 9-31; Memphis 17-22
What to Know
On Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.44 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Memphis is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Golden State is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.
The Grizzlies strolled past the San Antonio Spurs with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 134-121. It was another big night for PG Ja Morant, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 assists in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Golden State had to settle for a 109-100 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday. The top scorers for Golden State were SF Glenn Robinson III (17 points), PF Omari Spellman (17 points), and SG Alec Burks (16 points).
Memphis is now 17-22 while Golden State sits at 9-31. The Grizzlies are 7-9 after wins this year, and the Warriors are 6-24 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 221
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Memphis.
- Dec 09, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 102
- Nov 19, 2019 - Golden State 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 10, 2019 - Memphis 132 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 27, 2019 - Golden State 118 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 17, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Memphis 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Memphis 128
- Dec 20, 2017 - Golden State 97 vs. Memphis 84
- Oct 21, 2017 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 26, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 10, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 06, 2017 - Memphis 128 vs. Golden State 119
- Dec 10, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Memphis 104
- Apr 09, 2016 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 11, 2015 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 84
- Nov 02, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Memphis 69
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, lineups, Jan. 12 advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Bucks beat Blazers, on pace for 70 wins
The Bucks cruised to a 122-101 win to improve to 35-6 on the season
-
Doncic uses passing to put away Sixers
Doncic shot just 4-of-15, but dished out 12 assists in the win
-
Tatum drops career-high 41 in 3 quarters
Tatum finished 16-of-22 from the field to lead the Celtics over the Pelicans
-
Harden makes history, reaches 20K points
Harden is the seventh-youngest player to reach 20,000 points
-
Irving expected to return vs. Hawks
Irving has been sidelined since mid-November with a shoulder injury
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...