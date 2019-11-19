How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Golden State (away)

Current Records: Memphis 5-8; Golden State 2-12

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119 points per contest. They are staying on the road on Tuesday, facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Golden State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.

It was a hard-fought game, but the Warriors had to settle for a 108-100 defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. One thing holding Golden State back was the mediocre play of SG Alec Burks, who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes but picked up just seven points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Memphis and the Denver Nuggets was not a total blowout, but with Memphis falling 131-114, it was darn close. Memphis was down 108-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Memphis has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $6.95

The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

Golden State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Memphis.