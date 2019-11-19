How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis (home) vs. Golden State (away)
Current Records: Memphis 5-8; Golden State 2-12
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119 points per contest. They are staying on the road on Tuesday, facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Golden State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.
It was a hard-fought game, but the Warriors had to settle for a 108-100 defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. One thing holding Golden State back was the mediocre play of SG Alec Burks, who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes but picked up just seven points on 2-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Memphis and the Denver Nuggets was not a total blowout, but with Memphis falling 131-114, it was darn close. Memphis was down 108-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Memphis has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.95
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
Series History
Golden State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Memphis.
- Apr 10, 2019 - Memphis 132 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 27, 2019 - Golden State 118 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 17, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Memphis 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Memphis 128
- Dec 20, 2017 - Golden State 97 vs. Memphis 84
- Oct 21, 2017 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 26, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 10, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 06, 2017 - Memphis 128 vs. Golden State 119
- Dec 10, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Memphis 104
- Apr 09, 2016 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 11, 2015 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 84
- Nov 02, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Memphis 69
