Who's Playing

Washington @ Memphis

Current Records: Washington 14-20; Memphis 16-16

What to Know

The Washington Wizards haven't won a contest against the Memphis Grizzlies since March 16 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET March 10 at FedExForum. Washington isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

It was a close one, but last week the Wizards sidestepped the Los Angeles Clippers for a 119-117 victory. Washington's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Russell Westbrook, who almost posted a triple-double on 27 points, 11 dimes, and nine rebounds, and shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 33 points in addition to seven boards.

Speaking of close games: Memphis was just a bucket short of a win last Thursday and fell 112-111 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite the defeat, the Grizz got a solid performance out of point guard Ja Morant, who had 35 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Washington's win lifted them to 14-20 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 16-16. Allowing an average of 119.15 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 3-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won six out of their last 11 games against Washington.