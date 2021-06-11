Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Atlanta

Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 1-1; Atlanta 1-1

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Atlanta Hawks for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 7:30 p.m. ET June 11 at State Farm Arena. Averaging 123.14 points per game, the Philadelphia squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Atlanta's defense is prepared for a test.

The Hawks are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Tuesday. Philadelphia captured a comfortable 118-102 win. Center Joel Embiid was the offensive standout of the contest for Philadelphia, posting a double-double on 40 points and 13 rebounds.

Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-109. In other words, don't count Atlanta out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $151.00

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Philadelphia.