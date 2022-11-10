Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Atlanta

Current Records: Philadelphia 5-6; Atlanta 7-4

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are getting right back to it as they host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at State Farm Arena. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Atlanta was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 125-119 to the Utah Jazz. Atlanta's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Clint Capela, who dropped a double-double on 19 rebounds and 15 points, and point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 26 points and five assists in addition to six boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Capela has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, taking their contest 100-88. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and posted a double-double on 33 points and ten boards along with five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hawks are expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Atlanta, who are 5-5-1 against the spread.

Atlanta is now 7-4 while Philadelphia sits at 5-6. Philadelphia is 2-2 after wins this year, and Atlanta is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Atlanta have won 17 out of their last 30 games against Philadelphia.