How to watch Hawks vs. 76ers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Hawks vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Atlanta
Current Records: Philadelphia 31-17; Atlanta 12-36
What to Know
On Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.08 points per contest. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Philadelphia will need to watch out since the Hawks have now posted big point totals in their last 48 contests.
Atlanta received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 130-114 to the Toronto Raptors. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta and finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with the Golden State Warriors at home on Tuesday as they won 115-104. Philadelphia relied on the efforts of center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten boards, and point guard Raul Neto, who had 19 points.
The last time the two teams met in last October, the Hawks and the 76ers were neck-and-neck, but the Hawks came up empty-handed after a 105-103 defeat. Can the Hawks avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Atlanta have won ten out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.
- Oct 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 03, 2019 - Atlanta 130 vs. Philadelphia 122
- Mar 23, 2019 - Atlanta 129 vs. Philadelphia 127
- Jan 11, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Oct 29, 2018 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Atlanta 92
- Apr 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 01, 2017 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Atlanta 109
- Mar 29, 2017 - Atlanta 99 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Jan 21, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 12, 2016 - Atlanta 117 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Oct 29, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Philadelphia 72
- Feb 03, 2016 - Atlanta 124 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Jan 07, 2016 - Atlanta 126 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Dec 16, 2015 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 106
