How to watch Hawks vs. 76ers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Atlanta

Current Records: Philadelphia 31-17; Atlanta 12-36

What to Know

On Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.08 points per contest. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Philadelphia will need to watch out since the Hawks have now posted big point totals in their last 48 contests.

Atlanta received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 130-114 to the Toronto Raptors. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta and finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with the Golden State Warriors at home on Tuesday as they won 115-104. Philadelphia relied on the efforts of center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten boards, and point guard Raul Neto, who had 19 points.

The last time the two teams met in last October, the Hawks and the 76ers were neck-and-neck, but the Hawks came up empty-handed after a 105-103 defeat. Can the Hawks avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Atlanta have won ten out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.