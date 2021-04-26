Through 1 Quarter

The experts predicted a victory for the Milwaukee Bucks, but it's no sure thing at this point. a win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but they are up 29-26 over the Atlanta Hawks

Milwaukee has been relying on power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has seven points and two assists along with six boards, and point guard Jrue Holiday, who has eight points and two assists. A double-double would be Antetokounmpo's third in a row.

This is the first time Atlanta has been down going into the second quarter in the past five games.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Atlanta

Current Records: Milwaukee 37-22; Atlanta 33-27

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Milwaukee Bucks and are hoping to record their first win since March 31 of 2019. Atlanta will play host again and welcome Milwaukee to State Farm Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday. The Hawks aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Atlanta and the Miami Heat this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 118-103 victory at home. Shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was the offensive standout of the matchup for Atlanta, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Bucks proved too difficult a challenge. Milwaukee put a hurting on the 76ers at home to the tune of 132-94. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established an 86-63 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 boards along with seven assists.

Their wins bumped Atlanta to 33-27 and Milwaukee to 37-22. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Hawks and the Bucks clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.

Injury Report for Atlanta

Kris Dunn: Out (Ankle)

Tony Snell: Out (Ankle)

De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)

Trae Young: Out (Ankle)

Cam Reddish: Out (Achilles)

Injury Report for Milwaukee