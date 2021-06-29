Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Atlanta
Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 2-1; Atlanta 1-2
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Atlanta Hawks in a playoff matchup at State Farm Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. Milwaukee won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.
The Bucks are hoping for another win. They took down Atlanta 113-102 on Sunday. The score was all tied up at the break 56-56, but Milwaukee was the better team in the second half. Their small forward Khris Middleton looked sharp as he shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 38 points and 11 boards in addition to seven dimes.
Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count Atlanta out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $115.00
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Atlanta.
- Jun 27, 2021 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Atlanta 102
- Jun 25, 2021 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Atlanta 91
- Jun 23, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 25, 2021 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Apr 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Atlanta 115
- Dec 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Atlanta 86
- Nov 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 135 vs. Atlanta 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 31, 2019 - Atlanta 136 vs. Milwaukee 135
- Jan 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Atlanta 112
- Mar 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Feb 13, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Atlanta 97
- Jan 15, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Dec 09, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Nov 16, 2016 - Atlanta 107 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Mar 25, 2016 - Atlanta 101 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 20, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Atlanta 101