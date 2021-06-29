Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Atlanta

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 2-1; Atlanta 1-2

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Atlanta Hawks in a playoff matchup at State Farm Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. Milwaukee won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.

The Bucks are hoping for another win. They took down Atlanta 113-102 on Sunday. The score was all tied up at the break 56-56, but Milwaukee was the better team in the second half. Their small forward Khris Middleton looked sharp as he shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 38 points and 11 boards in addition to seven dimes.

Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count Atlanta out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $115.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Atlanta.