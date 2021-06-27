Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Atlanta

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 1-1; Atlanta 1-1

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Atlanta Hawks in a playoff contest at State Farm Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Milwaukee won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

Atlanta is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Friday. The Bucks took their game at home with ease, bagging a 125-91 victory over the Hawks. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 77-45. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looked sharp as he had 25 points and six assists along with nine boards.

Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count Atlanta out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $214.99

Odds

The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.