Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Atlanta
Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 1-1; Atlanta 1-1
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Atlanta Hawks in a playoff contest at State Farm Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Milwaukee won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
Atlanta is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Friday. The Bucks took their game at home with ease, bagging a 125-91 victory over the Hawks. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 77-45. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looked sharp as he had 25 points and six assists along with nine boards.
Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count Atlanta out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $214.99
Odds
The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.
- Jun 25, 2021 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Atlanta 91
- Jun 23, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 25, 2021 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Apr 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Atlanta 115
- Dec 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Atlanta 86
- Nov 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 135 vs. Atlanta 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 31, 2019 - Atlanta 136 vs. Milwaukee 135
- Jan 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Atlanta 112
- Mar 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Feb 13, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Atlanta 97
- Jan 15, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Dec 09, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Nov 16, 2016 - Atlanta 107 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Mar 25, 2016 - Atlanta 101 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 20, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Atlanta 101