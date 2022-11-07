Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Atlanta

Current Records: Milwaukee 9-0; Atlanta 6-3

What to Know

This Monday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.33 points per game. They will play host again and welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to State Farm Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET Monday. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Hawks ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 124-121 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Having forecasted a close victory for Atlanta, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Center Clint Capela and point guard Trae Young were among the main playmakers for Atlanta as the former dropped a double-double on 21 points and 19 boards in addition to four blocks and the latter posted a double-double on 34 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Oklahoma City Thunder at home this past Saturday as they won 108-94. The team accrued 67 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Brook Lopez, who had 25 points, and small forward Grayson Allen, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 19 points. Lopez hadn't helped his team much against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Lopez's points were the most he has had all season.

Atlanta came up short against the Bucks in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 123-115. Maybe the Hawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.28

Odds

The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won 20 out of their last 30 games against Atlanta.