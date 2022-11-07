Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Atlanta
Current Records: Milwaukee 9-0; Atlanta 6-3
What to Know
This Monday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.33 points per game. They will play host again and welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to State Farm Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET Monday. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Hawks ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 124-121 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Having forecasted a close victory for Atlanta, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Center Clint Capela and point guard Trae Young were among the main playmakers for Atlanta as the former dropped a double-double on 21 points and 19 boards in addition to four blocks and the latter posted a double-double on 34 points and ten assists.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Oklahoma City Thunder at home this past Saturday as they won 108-94. The team accrued 67 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Brook Lopez, who had 25 points, and small forward Grayson Allen, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 19 points. Lopez hadn't helped his team much against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Lopez's points were the most he has had all season.
Atlanta came up short against the Bucks in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 123-115. Maybe the Hawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.28
Odds
The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 20 out of their last 30 games against Atlanta.
- Oct 29, 2022 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Atlanta 115
- Mar 09, 2022 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Atlanta 115
- Jan 17, 2022 - Atlanta 121 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Nov 14, 2021 - Atlanta 120 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Jul 03, 2021 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Atlanta 107
- Jul 01, 2021 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jun 29, 2021 - Atlanta 110 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jun 27, 2021 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Atlanta 102
- Jun 25, 2021 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Atlanta 91
- Jun 23, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 25, 2021 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Apr 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Atlanta 115
- Dec 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Atlanta 86
- Nov 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 135 vs. Atlanta 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 31, 2019 - Atlanta 136 vs. Milwaukee 135
- Jan 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Atlanta 112
- Mar 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Feb 13, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Atlanta 97
- Jan 15, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Dec 09, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Nov 16, 2016 - Atlanta 107 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Mar 25, 2016 - Atlanta 101 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 20, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Atlanta 101