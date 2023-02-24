Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Atlanta
Current Records: Cleveland 38-24; Atlanta 29-30
What to Know
This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.75 points per matchup. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The night started off rough for the Hawks last week, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 122-101 defeat to the New York Knicks. Atlanta was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-44. Point guard Dejounte Murray wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta; Murray played for 33 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 115-109 to the Denver Nuggets. Cleveland's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Evan Mobley, who had 31 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Atlanta is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
In the teams' previous meeting last November, Atlanta lost to the Cavaliers on the road by a decisive 114-102 margin. Maybe the Hawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cleveland have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Atlanta.
- Nov 21, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. Atlanta 102
- Apr 15, 2022 - Atlanta 107 vs. Cleveland 101
- Mar 31, 2022 - Atlanta 131 vs. Cleveland 107
- Feb 15, 2022 - Atlanta 124 vs. Cleveland 116
- Dec 31, 2021 - Atlanta 121 vs. Cleveland 118
- Oct 23, 2021 - Cleveland 101 vs. Atlanta 95
- Mar 14, 2021 - Atlanta 100 vs. Cleveland 82
- Feb 23, 2021 - Cleveland 112 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jan 02, 2021 - Cleveland 96 vs. Atlanta 91
- Feb 12, 2020 - Cleveland 127 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 23, 2019 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 118
- Dec 29, 2018 - Atlanta 111 vs. Cleveland 108
- Oct 30, 2018 - Cleveland 136 vs. Atlanta 114
- Oct 21, 2018 - Atlanta 133 vs. Cleveland 111
- Feb 09, 2018 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 107
- Dec 12, 2017 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 114
- Nov 30, 2017 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 114
- Nov 05, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Cleveland 115
- Apr 09, 2017 - Atlanta 126 vs. Cleveland 125
- Apr 07, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Cleveland 100
- Mar 03, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Atlanta 130
- Nov 08, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Cleveland 106
- May 08, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Atlanta 99
- May 06, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 108
- May 04, 2016 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 98
- May 02, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Atlanta 93
- Apr 11, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Atlanta 94
- Apr 01, 2016 - Cleveland 110 vs. Atlanta 108
- Nov 21, 2015 - Cleveland 109 vs. Atlanta 97