Cleveland @ Atlanta

Current Records: Cleveland 38-24; Atlanta 29-30

This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.75 points per matchup. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The night started off rough for the Hawks last week, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 122-101 defeat to the New York Knicks. Atlanta was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-44. Point guard Dejounte Murray wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta; Murray played for 33 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 115-109 to the Denver Nuggets. Cleveland's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Evan Mobley, who had 31 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Atlanta is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

In the teams' previous meeting last November, Atlanta lost to the Cavaliers on the road by a decisive 114-102 margin. Maybe the Hawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

The Hawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Cleveland have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Atlanta.