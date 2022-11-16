Who's Playing

Boston @ Atlanta

Current Records: Boston 11-3; Atlanta 9-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Atlanta Hawks are heading back home. They will square off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

A well-balanced attack led the Hawks over the Milwaukee Bucks every single quarter on their way to victory on Monday. Atlanta strolled past Milwaukee with points to spare, taking the game 121-106. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to center Clint Capela, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Capela has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122. Boston relied on the efforts of power forward Jayson Tatum, who posted a double-double on 27 points and ten boards along with three blocks, and point guard Marcus Smart, who had 22 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Celtics out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.45

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Atlanta.