Who's Playing
Boston @ Atlanta
Current Records: Boston 11-3; Atlanta 9-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Atlanta Hawks are heading back home. They will square off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
A well-balanced attack led the Hawks over the Milwaukee Bucks every single quarter on their way to victory on Monday. Atlanta strolled past Milwaukee with points to spare, taking the game 121-106. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to center Clint Capela, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Capela has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Boston narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122. Boston relied on the efforts of power forward Jayson Tatum, who posted a double-double on 27 points and ten boards along with three blocks, and point guard Marcus Smart, who had 22 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.
The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Celtics out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.45
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 16 out of their last 31 games against Atlanta.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Boston 107 vs. Atlanta 98
- Feb 13, 2022 - Boston 105 vs. Atlanta 95
- Jan 28, 2022 - Atlanta 108 vs. Boston 92
- Nov 17, 2021 - Atlanta 110 vs. Boston 99
- Feb 24, 2021 - Atlanta 127 vs. Boston 112
- Feb 19, 2021 - Boston 121 vs. Atlanta 109
- Feb 17, 2021 - Atlanta 122 vs. Boston 114
- Feb 07, 2020 - Boston 112 vs. Atlanta 107
- Feb 03, 2020 - Boston 123 vs. Atlanta 115
- Jan 03, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 16, 2019 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 120
- Jan 19, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 14, 2018 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 108
- Nov 23, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Atlanta 96
- Apr 08, 2018 - Atlanta 112 vs. Boston 106
- Feb 02, 2018 - Boston 119 vs. Atlanta 110
- Nov 18, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 06, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 107
- Apr 06, 2017 - Atlanta 123 vs. Boston 116
- Feb 27, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 13, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Atlanta 101
- Apr 28, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 26, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Boston 83
- Apr 24, 2016 - Atlanta 0 vs. Boston 0
- Apr 22, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 19, 2016 - Boston 0 vs. Atlanta 0
- Apr 16, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Boston 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Boston 107
- Dec 18, 2015 - Atlanta 0 vs. Boston 0
- Nov 24, 2015 - Boston 0 vs. Atlanta 0
- Nov 13, 2015 - Boston 106 vs. Atlanta 93