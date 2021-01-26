Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Atlanta

Current Records: Los Angeles 13-4; Atlanta 8-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Atlanta Hawks are heading back home. They will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at State Farm Arena. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a win while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Sunday, Atlanta lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road by a decisive 129-115 margin. Despite the defeat, Atlanta had strong showings from small forward De'Andre Hunter, who had 33 points, and power forward John Collins, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and seven rebounds. Collins had some trouble finding his footing against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, winning 108-100. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 34 points and eight assists in addition to nine boards. The Claw's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hawks are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Atlanta, who are 8-8 against the spread.

Atlanta is now 8-8 while Los Angeles sits at 13-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them fourth in the league. But Los Angeles enters the matchup with a 48.50% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last ten games against Atlanta.