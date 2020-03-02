How to watch Hawks vs. Grizzlies: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Atlanta

Current Records: Memphis 29-31; Atlanta 19-43

What to Know

This Monday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.11 points per game. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Memphis likes a good challenge.

Atlanta didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers at home this past Saturday as they won 129-117. Atlanta's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Trae Young led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 15 dimes. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Young.

Meanwhile, Memphis strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 105-88. Among those leading the charge for the Grizzlies was point guard Ja Morant, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 14 assists in addition to six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Atlanta is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Atlanta to 19-43 and Memphis to 29-31. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 240

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won five out of their last eight games against Memphis.