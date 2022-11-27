Who's Playing

Miami @ Atlanta

Current Records: Miami 9-11; Atlanta 11-8

What to Know

The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Miami and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. The Heat will be strutting in after a victory while Atlanta will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Things were close when Miami and the Washington Wizards clashed this past Friday, but Miami ultimately edged out the opposition 110-107. Miami's center Bam Adebayo did his thing and posted a double-double on 38 points and 12 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Adebayo has had at least 11 rebounds. Adebayo's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, the Hawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 128-122 to the Houston Rockets. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of small forward De'Andre Hunter, who did not have his best game: he played for 38 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.

The Heat are expected to lose this next one by 5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 6-13-1 ATS, to cover the spread.

Atlanta's loss took them down to 11-8 while Miami's win pulled them up to 9-11. If Miami want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Hawks' point guard Dejounte Murray, who shot 8-for-13 from downtown and finished with 39 points, and point guard Trae Young, who had 44 points and five assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.15

Odds

The Hawks are a 5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 17 out of their last 32 games against Atlanta.