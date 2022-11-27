Who's Playing
Miami @ Atlanta
Current Records: Miami 9-11; Atlanta 11-8
What to Know
The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Miami and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. The Heat will be strutting in after a victory while Atlanta will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Things were close when Miami and the Washington Wizards clashed this past Friday, but Miami ultimately edged out the opposition 110-107. Miami's center Bam Adebayo did his thing and posted a double-double on 38 points and 12 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Adebayo has had at least 11 rebounds. Adebayo's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, the Hawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 128-122 to the Houston Rockets. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of small forward De'Andre Hunter, who did not have his best game: he played for 38 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.
The Heat are expected to lose this next one by 5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 6-13-1 ATS, to cover the spread.
Atlanta's loss took them down to 11-8 while Miami's win pulled them up to 9-11. If Miami want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Hawks' point guard Dejounte Murray, who shot 8-for-13 from downtown and finished with 39 points, and point guard Trae Young, who had 44 points and five assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.15
Odds
The Hawks are a 5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 17 out of their last 32 games against Atlanta.
- Apr 26, 2022 - Miami 97 vs. Atlanta 94
- Apr 24, 2022 - Miami 110 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 22, 2022 - Atlanta 111 vs. Miami 110
- Apr 19, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 105
- Apr 17, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 91
- Apr 08, 2022 - Miami 113 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 21, 2022 - Atlanta 110 vs. Miami 108
- Jan 14, 2022 - Miami 124 vs. Atlanta 118
- Jan 12, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 91
- Apr 23, 2021 - Atlanta 118 vs. Miami 103
- Mar 02, 2021 - Atlanta 94 vs. Miami 80
- Feb 28, 2021 - Miami 109 vs. Atlanta 99
- Feb 20, 2020 - Atlanta 129 vs. Miami 124
- Dec 10, 2019 - Miami 135 vs. Atlanta 121
- Oct 31, 2019 - Miami 106 vs. Atlanta 97
- Oct 29, 2019 - Atlanta 0 vs. Miami 0
- Mar 04, 2019 - Miami 114 vs. Atlanta 113
- Jan 06, 2019 - Atlanta 106 vs. Miami 82
- Nov 27, 2018 - Atlanta 0 vs. Miami 0
- Nov 03, 2018 - Atlanta 123 vs. Miami 118
- Apr 04, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 03, 2018 - Miami 101 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 18, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Miami 104
- Oct 23, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Atlanta 93
- Feb 24, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Atlanta 90
- Feb 01, 2017 - Miami 116 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 07, 2016 - Miami 0 vs. Atlanta 0
- Nov 15, 2016 - Atlanta 0 vs. Miami 0
- Feb 19, 2016 - Miami 0 vs. Atlanta 0
- Jan 31, 2016 - Miami 105 vs. Atlanta 87
- Dec 14, 2015 - Miami 0 vs. Atlanta 0
- Nov 03, 2015 - Atlanta 0 vs. Miami 0