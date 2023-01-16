Who's Playing

Miami @ Atlanta

Current Records: Miami 24-20; Atlanta 21-22

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami Heat and are hoping to record their first win since April 22 of last year. The Hawks and Miami will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Arena. Allowing an average of 115.91 points per game, Atlanta has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

Atlanta didn't have too much trouble with the Toronto Raptors on the road this past Saturday as they won 114-103. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and had 29 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Miami proved too difficult a challenge. The Heat captured a comfortable 111-95 victory. Point guard Gabe Vincent was the offensive standout of the contest for Miami, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 27 points and five steals.

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Miami out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $63.47

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 21 out of their last 33 games against Atlanta.