Who's Playing

Utah @ Atlanta

Current Records: Utah 16-5; Atlanta 10-11

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are getting right back to it as they host the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at State Farm Arena. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Atlanta was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 122-116 to the Dallas Mavericks. Power forward John Collins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 35 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Jazz didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons at home on Tuesday as they won 117-105. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was the offensive standout of the matchup for Utah, picking up 32 points along with six boards.

Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Atlanta suffered a grim 116-92 defeat to Utah in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe the Hawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won six out of their last ten games against Atlanta.