Who's Playing

Utah @ Atlanta

Current Records: Utah 9-3; Atlanta 7-3

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks haven't won a game against the Utah Jazz since March 21 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Hawks strolled past the Milwaukee Bucks with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 117-98. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to point guard Dejounte Murray, who almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 11 assists, and eight boards, and small forward AJ Griffin, who had 24 points. This also makes it three games in a row in which Murray has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, everything went Utah's way against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday as they made off with a 139-116 win. Utah's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Mike Conley led the charge as he posted a double-double on 14 points and 12 dimes.

Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Atlanta up to 7-3 and the Jazz to 9-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Hawks enter the contest with only 6.3 steals given up per game on average, good for third best in the league. But Utah ranks third in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.92 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last 13 games against Atlanta.