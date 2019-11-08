How to watch Hawks vs. Kings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Hawks vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. Sacramento (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 3-4; Sacramento 2-6
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings will face off against the Atlanta Hawks on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. Sacramento is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Kings had to settle for a 124-120 defeat against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Sacramento's loss came about despite a quality game from SF Harrison Barnes, who had 26 points.
Meanwhile, Atlanta has to be hurting after a devastating 113-93 loss at the hands of the Chicago Bulls. PG Trae Young wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta; he played for 29 minutes with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Sacramento are stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.4 on average. Atlanta has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 102.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Sacramento have won five out of their last eight games against Atlanta.
- Jan 30, 2019 - Sacramento 135 vs. Atlanta 113
- Nov 01, 2018 - Sacramento 146 vs. Atlanta 115
- Mar 22, 2018 - Sacramento 105 vs. Atlanta 90
- Nov 15, 2017 - Atlanta 126 vs. Sacramento 80
- Feb 10, 2017 - Sacramento 108 vs. Atlanta 107
- Oct 31, 2016 - Atlanta 106 vs. Sacramento 95
- Jan 21, 2016 - Sacramento 91 vs. Atlanta 88
- Nov 18, 2015 - Atlanta 103 vs. Sacramento 97
