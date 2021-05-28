Who's Playing

New York @ Atlanta

Regular Season Records: New York 1-1; Atlanta 1-1

What to Know

The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Atlanta Hawks in a playoff matchup at State Farm Arena at 7 p.m. ET Friday. The odds don't look promising for New York, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Atlanta is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. The Knicks walked away with a 101-92 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 57-44 deficit. New York's point guard Derrick Rose filled up the stat sheet, picking up 26 points.

New York's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if New York can repeat their recent success or if Atlanta bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $131.55

Odds

The Hawks are a 4-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Atlanta.