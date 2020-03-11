How to watch Hawks vs. Knicks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New York @ Atlanta

Current Records: New York 20-45; Atlanta 20-46

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.48 points per matchup before their matchup Wednesday. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. If the game is anything like the Hawks' 140-135 win from their previous meeting February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 143-138 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks' power forward John Collins did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but New York had to settle for a 122-115 defeat against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. The Knicks were up 70-54 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Frank Ntilikina, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten assists.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 20-46 while New York's loss dropped them down to 20-45. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if New York bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.47

Odds

The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

Atlanta have won nine out of their last 17 games against New York.