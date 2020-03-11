How to watch Hawks vs. Knicks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Hawks vs. Knicks basketball game

Who's Playing

New York @ Atlanta

Current Records: New York 20-45; Atlanta 20-46

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.48 points per matchup before their matchup Wednesday. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. If the game is anything like the Hawks' 140-135 win from their previous meeting February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 143-138 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks' power forward John Collins did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but New York had to settle for a 122-115 defeat against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. The Knicks were up 70-54 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Frank Ntilikina, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten assists.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 20-46 while New York's loss dropped them down to 20-45. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if New York bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $13.47

Odds

The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won nine out of their last 17 games against New York.

  • Feb 09, 2020 - Atlanta 140 vs. New York 135
  • Dec 17, 2019 - New York 143 vs. Atlanta 120
  • Feb 14, 2019 - New York 106 vs. Atlanta 91
  • Dec 21, 2018 - Atlanta 114 vs. New York 107
  • Nov 07, 2018 - New York 112 vs. Atlanta 107
  • Oct 17, 2018 - New York 126 vs. Atlanta 107
  • Feb 04, 2018 - Atlanta 99 vs. New York 96
  • Dec 10, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 107
  • Nov 24, 2017 - Atlanta 116 vs. New York 104
  • Jan 29, 2017 - Atlanta 142 vs. New York 139
  • Jan 16, 2017 - Atlanta 108 vs. New York 107
  • Dec 28, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. New York 98
  • Nov 20, 2016 - New York 104 vs. Atlanta 94
  • Jan 05, 2016 - New York 107 vs. Atlanta 101
  • Jan 03, 2016 - New York 111 vs. Atlanta 97
  • Dec 26, 2015 - Atlanta 117 vs. New York 98
  • Oct 29, 2015 - Atlanta 112 vs. New York 101
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories