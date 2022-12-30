Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Atlanta
Current Records: Los Angeles 14-21; Atlanta 17-18
What to Know
This Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.6 points per contest. They are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at State Farm Arena. If the matchup is anything like Atlanta's 129-121 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Lakers' 2022 ended with a 112-98 defeat against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Despite the loss, Los Angeles got a solid performance out of small forward LeBron James, who had 27 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Hawks were just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 108-107 to the Brooklyn Nets. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Atlanta, who fell 120-116 when the teams previously met earlier this month. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Onyeka Okongwu, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 boards in addition to three blocks, and point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 24 points and eight assists in addition to nine boards.
Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-16-1 ATS when expected to lose.
The losses put Los Angeles at 14-21 and the Hawks at 17-18. The Lakers are 7-13 after losses this year, Atlanta 10-7.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $108.15
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 30, 2022 - Atlanta 129 vs. Los Angeles 121
- Jan 07, 2022 - Los Angeles 134 vs. Atlanta 118
- Mar 20, 2021 - Atlanta 99 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Feb 01, 2021 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Atlanta 99
- Dec 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Atlanta 96
- Nov 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Atlanta 101
- Feb 12, 2019 - Atlanta 117 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Atlanta 113
- Nov 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Atlanta 94
- Nov 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Atlanta 116
- Mar 04, 2016 - Atlanta 106 vs. Los Angeles 77
- Dec 04, 2015 - Atlanta 100 vs. Los Angeles 87