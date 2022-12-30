Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Atlanta

Current Records: Los Angeles 14-21; Atlanta 17-18

What to Know

This Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.6 points per contest. They are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at State Farm Arena. If the matchup is anything like Atlanta's 129-121 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Lakers' 2022 ended with a 112-98 defeat against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Despite the loss, Los Angeles got a solid performance out of small forward LeBron James, who had 27 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hawks were just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 108-107 to the Brooklyn Nets. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Atlanta, who fell 120-116 when the teams previously met earlier this month. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Onyeka Okongwu, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 boards in addition to three blocks, and point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 24 points and eight assists in addition to nine boards.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-16-1 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put Los Angeles at 14-21 and the Hawks at 17-18. The Lakers are 7-13 after losses this year, Atlanta 10-7.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $108.15

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.