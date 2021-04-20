Who's Playing

Orlando @ Atlanta

Current Records: Orlando 18-39; Atlanta 31-26

What to Know

The Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET April 20 at State Farm Arena. Atlanta should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Magic will be looking to regain their footing.

Orlando was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 114-110 to the Houston Rockets. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Dwayne Bacon, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, Atlanta had enough points to win and then some against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, taking their contest 129-117. Point guard Trae Young continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 34 points and 11 assists in addition to five rebounds.

Orlando have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.50 point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Orlando is now 18-39 while the Hawks sit at 31-26. Atlanta is 16-14 after wins this season, and the Magic are 10-28 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Orlando have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Atlanta.