Who's Playing
Orlando @ Atlanta
Current Records: Orlando 18-39; Atlanta 31-26
What to Know
The Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET April 20 at State Farm Arena. Atlanta should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Magic will be looking to regain their footing.
Orlando was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 114-110 to the Houston Rockets. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Dwayne Bacon, who had 22 points.
Meanwhile, Atlanta had enough points to win and then some against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, taking their contest 129-117. Point guard Trae Young continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 34 points and 11 assists in addition to five rebounds.
Orlando have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.50 point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Orlando is now 18-39 while the Hawks sit at 31-26. Atlanta is 16-14 after wins this season, and the Magic are 10-28 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Orlando have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Atlanta.
- Mar 03, 2021 - Atlanta 115 vs. Orlando 112
- Feb 26, 2020 - Orlando 130 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 10, 2020 - Orlando 135 vs. Atlanta 126
- Dec 30, 2019 - Atlanta 101 vs. Orlando 93
- Oct 26, 2019 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 99
- Apr 05, 2019 - Orlando 149 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Orlando 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Feb 10, 2019 - Orlando 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Jan 21, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 01, 2018 - Atlanta 94 vs. Orlando 88
- Feb 08, 2018 - Orlando 100 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 09, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 06, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 25, 2017 - Orlando 105 vs. Atlanta 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Orlando 86
- Jan 04, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Orlando 92
- Dec 13, 2016 - Orlando 131 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 08, 2016 - Orlando 117 vs. Atlanta 110
- Feb 07, 2016 - Orlando 96 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 18, 2016 - Atlanta 98 vs. Orlando 81
- Dec 20, 2015 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 100