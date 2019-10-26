How to watch Hawks vs. Magic: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Hawks vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. Orlando (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 1-0; Orlando 1-0
Last Season Records: Atlanta 29-53; Orlando 42-40
What to Know
A Southeast Division battle is on tap between Atlanta and Orlando at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
Atlanta had to kick off their season on the road on Thursday, but they showed no ill effects. They took down Detroit 117-100. The Hawks can attribute much of their success to PG Trae Young, who shot 6 for 10 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points, nine dimes and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Orlando wasn't the first one on the board on Wednesday, but they got there more often. They took their match against Cleveland 94-85. That's another feather in the cap for Orlando, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Atlanta ranked second worst with respect to fouls per game last season, where the team accrued 23.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, Orlando was second best in fouls per game, finishing the 2018 season with only 18.6 on average. This game should give some indication of how well those numbers will fit the teams this season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Magic are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Orlando have won ten out of their last 16 games against Atlanta.
- Apr 05, 2019 - Orlando 149 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 17, 2019 - Orlando 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Feb 10, 2019 - Orlando 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Jan 21, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 01, 2018 - Atlanta 94 vs. Orlando 88
- Feb 08, 2018 - Orlando 100 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 09, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 06, 2017 - Orlando 110 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 25, 2017 - Orlando 105 vs. Atlanta 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Orlando 86
- Jan 04, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Orlando 92
- Dec 13, 2016 - Orlando 131 vs. Atlanta 120
- Feb 08, 2016 - Orlando 117 vs. Atlanta 110
- Feb 07, 2016 - Orlando 96 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jan 18, 2016 - Atlanta 98 vs. Orlando 81
- Dec 20, 2015 - Atlanta 103 vs. Orlando 100
