Who's Playing
Dallas @ Atlanta
Current Records: Dallas 37-41; Atlanta 38-39
What to Know
This Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.92 points per contest. They will be playing at home against the Dallas Mavericks at 6 p.m. ET Sunday. If the matchup is anything like Atlanta's 130-122 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The game between the Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Atlanta falling 124-107 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Atlanta was down 101-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward John Collins had a rough night: he finished with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the Miami Heat this past Saturday, falling 129-122. A silver lining for Dallas was the play of point guard Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 42 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes.
The Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.32
Odds
The Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Atlanta have won ten out of their last 15 games against Dallas.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Atlanta 130 vs. Dallas 122
- Feb 06, 2022 - Dallas 103 vs. Atlanta 94
- Oct 21, 2021 - Atlanta 113 vs. Dallas 87
- Feb 10, 2021 - Dallas 118 vs. Atlanta 117
- Feb 03, 2021 - Dallas 122 vs. Atlanta 116
- Feb 22, 2020 - Atlanta 111 vs. Dallas 107
- Feb 01, 2020 - Dallas 123 vs. Atlanta 100
- Dec 12, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Atlanta 107
- Oct 24, 2018 - Atlanta 111 vs. Dallas 104
- Dec 23, 2017 - Atlanta 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 01, 2017 - Atlanta 100 vs. Dallas 95
- Jan 07, 2017 - Atlanta 97 vs. Dallas 82
- Feb 01, 2016 - Atlanta 112 vs. Dallas 97
- Dec 09, 2015 - Atlanta 98 vs. Dallas 95