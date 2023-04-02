Who's Playing

Dallas @ Atlanta

Current Records: Dallas 37-41; Atlanta 38-39

What to Know

This Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.92 points per contest. They will be playing at home against the Dallas Mavericks at 6 p.m. ET Sunday. If the matchup is anything like Atlanta's 130-122 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The game between the Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Atlanta falling 124-107 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Atlanta was down 101-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward John Collins had a rough night: he finished with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the Miami Heat this past Saturday, falling 129-122. A silver lining for Dallas was the play of point guard Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 42 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes.

The Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.32

Odds

The Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won ten out of their last 15 games against Dallas.