Who's Playing

Dallas @ Atlanta

Current Records: Dallas 8-13; Atlanta 10-10

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Dallas has some work to do to even out the 2-8 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

The Mavericks were just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 109-108 to the Phoenix Suns. Despite the loss, Dallas had strong showings from shooting guard Josh Richardson, who had 24 points along with five rebounds, and point guard Luka Doncic, who had 25 points and eight assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, falling 107-99. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 16 dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Dallas is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Mavericks against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last ten games against Dallas.