Through 1 Quarter

The Atlanta Hawks are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. It's anybody's game after one quarter, but Atlanta is ahead of the Dallas Mavericks 25-22.

The Hawks haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to seven points or fewer. Dallas is in a similar position to Atlanta as their squad has been held to no more than seven points.

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Atlanta

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 21st at State Farm Arena to kick off their 2021 seasons. The Mavericks are coming off of a 42-30 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers 126-111 in game seven. Atlanta advanced two rounds further, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks 118-107 in the Eastern Conference Championships.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last 12 games against Dallas.

Feb 10, 2021 - Dallas 118 vs. Atlanta 117

Feb 03, 2021 - Dallas 122 vs. Atlanta 116

Feb 22, 2020 - Atlanta 111 vs. Dallas 107

Feb 01, 2020 - Dallas 123 vs. Atlanta 100

Dec 12, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Atlanta 107

Oct 24, 2018 - Atlanta 111 vs. Dallas 104

Dec 23, 2017 - Atlanta 112 vs. Dallas 107

Oct 18, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Dallas 111

Mar 01, 2017 - Atlanta 100 vs. Dallas 95

Jan 07, 2017 - Atlanta 97 vs. Dallas 82

Feb 01, 2016 - Atlanta 112 vs. Dallas 97

Dec 09, 2015 - Atlanta 98 vs. Dallas 95

Injury Report for Atlanta

Danilo Gallinari: Out (Shoulder)

Onyeka Okongwu: Out (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Dallas

No Injury Information