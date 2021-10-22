Through 1 Quarter
The Atlanta Hawks are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. It's anybody's game after one quarter, but Atlanta is ahead of the Dallas Mavericks 25-22.
The Hawks haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to seven points or fewer. Dallas is in a similar position to Atlanta as their squad has been held to no more than seven points.
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Atlanta
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 21st at State Farm Arena to kick off their 2021 seasons. The Mavericks are coming off of a 42-30 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers 126-111 in game seven. Atlanta advanced two rounds further, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks 118-107 in the Eastern Conference Championships.
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Atlanta have won eight out of their last 12 games against Dallas.
Injury Report for Atlanta
- Danilo Gallinari: Out (Shoulder)
- Onyeka Okongwu: Out (Shoulder)