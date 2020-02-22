How to watch Hawks vs. Mavericks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Hawks vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Atlanta
Current Records: Dallas 34-22; Atlanta 16-41
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.02 points per game before their game Saturday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Hawks aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
Atlanta didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Miami Heat on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 129-124 victory. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and shot 8-for-15 from downtown and finished with 50 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Dallas strolled past the Orlando Magic with points to spare on Friday, taking the matchup 122-106. Shooting guard Luka Doncic and power forward Kristaps Porzingis were among the main playmakers for Dallas as the former almost dropped a triple-double on 33 points, ten boards, and eight dimes and the latter posted a double-double on 24 points and ten boards in addition to five dimes.
The Hawks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 123-100 punch to the gut against Dallas the last time the two teams met in February. Maybe Atlanta will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $56.13
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 239
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won seven out of their last nine games against Dallas.
- Feb 01, 2020 - Dallas 123 vs. Atlanta 100
- Dec 12, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Atlanta 107
- Oct 24, 2018 - Atlanta 111 vs. Dallas 104
- Dec 23, 2017 - Atlanta 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Dallas 111
- Mar 01, 2017 - Atlanta 100 vs. Dallas 95
- Jan 07, 2017 - Atlanta 97 vs. Dallas 82
- Feb 01, 2016 - Atlanta 112 vs. Dallas 97
- Dec 09, 2015 - Atlanta 98 vs. Dallas 95
-
