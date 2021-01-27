Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Atlanta
Current Records: Brooklyn 11-8; Atlanta 9-8
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at State Farm Arena. The Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.11 points per game.
Brooklyn didn't have too much trouble with the Miami Heat at home on Monday as they won 98-85. It was another big night for Brooklyn's shooting guard James Harden, who had 20 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, winning 108-99. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and had 38 points and five assists. Young's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 38 points.
Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped the Nets to 11-8 and the Hawks to 9-8. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Brooklyn have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 01, 2021 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Dec 30, 2020 - Brooklyn 145 vs. Atlanta 141
- Feb 28, 2020 - Atlanta 141 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Jan 12, 2020 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Atlanta 86
- Dec 21, 2019 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Atlanta 112
- Dec 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Atlanta 118
- Mar 09, 2019 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 09, 2019 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Atlanta 100
- Dec 16, 2018 - Brooklyn 144 vs. Atlanta 127
- Jan 12, 2018 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 04, 2017 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Atlanta 90
- Dec 02, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Oct 22, 2017 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Atlanta 104
- Apr 02, 2017 - Brooklyn 91 vs. Atlanta 82
- Mar 26, 2017 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Atlanta 92
- Mar 08, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Jan 10, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 16, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 17, 2015 - Brooklyn 90 vs. Atlanta 88
- Nov 04, 2015 - Atlanta 101 vs. Brooklyn 87