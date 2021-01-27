Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Atlanta

Current Records: Brooklyn 11-8; Atlanta 9-8

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at State Farm Arena. The Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.11 points per game.

Brooklyn didn't have too much trouble with the Miami Heat at home on Monday as they won 98-85. It was another big night for Brooklyn's shooting guard James Harden, who had 20 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, winning 108-99. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and had 38 points and five assists. Young's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 38 points.

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Nets to 11-8 and the Hawks to 9-8. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Brooklyn have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Atlanta.