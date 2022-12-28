Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Atlanta
Current Records: Brooklyn 22-12; Atlanta 17-17
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.29 points per contest. They are getting right back to it as they host the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at State Farm Arena. Brooklyn should still be riding high after a win, while the Hawks will be looking to get back in the win column.
Atlanta received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 129-114 to the Indiana Pacers. Small forward AJ Griffin had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Brooklyn proved too difficult a challenge. Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid victory over Cleveland, winning 125-117. The Nets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but power forward Kevin Durant led the charge as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, five dimes and nine rebounds.
The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Brooklyn out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $61.61
Odds
The Nets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -104
Series History
Brooklyn have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Atlanta.
- Dec 09, 2022 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Atlanta 116
- Apr 02, 2022 - Atlanta 122 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Dec 10, 2021 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Atlanta 105
- Nov 03, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Atlanta 108
- Jan 27, 2021 - Brooklyn 132 vs. Atlanta 128
- Jan 01, 2021 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Dec 30, 2020 - Brooklyn 145 vs. Atlanta 141
- Feb 28, 2020 - Atlanta 141 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Jan 12, 2020 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Atlanta 86
- Dec 21, 2019 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Atlanta 112
- Dec 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Atlanta 118
- Mar 09, 2019 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 09, 2019 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Atlanta 100
- Dec 16, 2018 - Brooklyn 144 vs. Atlanta 127
- Jan 12, 2018 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 04, 2017 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Atlanta 90
- Dec 02, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Oct 22, 2017 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Atlanta 104
- Apr 02, 2017 - Brooklyn 91 vs. Atlanta 82
- Mar 26, 2017 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Atlanta 92
- Mar 08, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Jan 10, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 16, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 17, 2015 - Brooklyn 90 vs. Atlanta 88
- Nov 04, 2015 - Atlanta 101 vs. Brooklyn 87