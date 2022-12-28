Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Atlanta

Current Records: Brooklyn 22-12; Atlanta 17-17

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.29 points per contest. They are getting right back to it as they host the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at State Farm Arena. Brooklyn should still be riding high after a win, while the Hawks will be looking to get back in the win column.

Atlanta received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 129-114 to the Indiana Pacers. Small forward AJ Griffin had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Brooklyn proved too difficult a challenge. Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid victory over Cleveland, winning 125-117. The Nets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but power forward Kevin Durant led the charge as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, five dimes and nine rebounds.

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Brooklyn out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $61.61

Odds

The Nets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -104

Series History

Brooklyn have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Atlanta.