How to watch Hawks vs. Nets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Hawks vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Atlanta
Current Records: Brooklyn 26-31; Atlanta 17-43
What to Know
This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.75 points per matchup. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks haven't won a game against Brooklyn since Dec. 2 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
It was all tied up 64-64 at halftime, but Atlanta was not quite the Orlando Magic's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Atlanta fell to Orlando 130-120. Atlanta's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 37 points and 11 dimes. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Young.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 110-106 to the Washington Wizards. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Brooklyn had been the slight favorite coming in. Shooting guard Garrett Temple wasn't much of a difference maker for Brooklyn and finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
The Hawks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 108-86 punch to the gut against Brooklyn the last time the two teams met in January. Maybe Atlanta will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brooklyn have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 12, 2020 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Atlanta 86
- Dec 21, 2019 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Atlanta 112
- Dec 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Atlanta 118
- Mar 09, 2019 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 09, 2019 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Atlanta 100
- Dec 16, 2018 - Brooklyn 144 vs. Atlanta 127
- Jan 12, 2018 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 04, 2017 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Atlanta 90
- Dec 02, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Oct 22, 2017 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Atlanta 104
- Apr 02, 2017 - Brooklyn 91 vs. Atlanta 82
- Mar 26, 2017 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Atlanta 92
- Mar 08, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Jan 10, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 16, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 17, 2015 - Brooklyn 90 vs. Atlanta 88
- Nov 04, 2015 - Atlanta 101 vs. Brooklyn 87
