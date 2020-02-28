How to watch Hawks vs. Nets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Atlanta

Current Records: Brooklyn 26-31; Atlanta 17-43

What to Know

This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.75 points per matchup. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks haven't won a game against Brooklyn since Dec. 2 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

It was all tied up 64-64 at halftime, but Atlanta was not quite the Orlando Magic's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Atlanta fell to Orlando 130-120. Atlanta's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 37 points and 11 dimes. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Young.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 110-106 to the Washington Wizards. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Brooklyn had been the slight favorite coming in. Shooting guard Garrett Temple wasn't much of a difference maker for Brooklyn and finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

The Hawks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 108-86 punch to the gut against Brooklyn the last time the two teams met in January. Maybe Atlanta will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Brooklyn have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Atlanta.