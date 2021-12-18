Through 1 Quarter

The Denver Nuggets came in underdogs but currently have the Atlanta Hawks on Upset Alert. It's anybody's game after one quarter, but Denver is ahead 31-28.

The Nuggets have been relying on center Nikola Jokic, who has seven points and two assists along with four rebounds, and power forward Jeff Green, who has eight points in addition to two boards. A double-double would be Jokic's 12th in a row.

Atlanta has been relying on the performance of power forward John Collins, who has ten points in addition to two rebounds.

Who's Playing

Denver @ Atlanta

Current Records: Denver 14-14; Atlanta 14-14

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta will be strutting in after a victory while the Nuggets will be stumbling in from a loss.

Denver ended up a good deal behind the Minnesota Timberwolves when they played on Wednesday, losing 124-107. Denver was down 108-88 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 11 assists, and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Atlanta didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic on the road on Wednesday as they won 111-99. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and had 28 points.

The Nuggets are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.

Denver beat the Hawks 105-96 in the teams' previous meeting last month. The rematch might be a little tougher for Denver since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last 13 games against Denver.

Nov 12, 2021 - Denver 105 vs. Atlanta 96

Mar 28, 2021 - Denver 126 vs. Atlanta 102

Feb 21, 2021 - Atlanta 123 vs. Denver 115

Jan 06, 2020 - Denver 123 vs. Atlanta 115

Nov 12, 2019 - Atlanta 125 vs. Denver 121

Dec 08, 2018 - Atlanta 106 vs. Denver 98

Nov 15, 2018 - Denver 138 vs. Atlanta 93

Jan 10, 2018 - Atlanta 110 vs. Denver 97

Oct 27, 2017 - Denver 105 vs. Atlanta 100

Feb 08, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Denver 106

Dec 23, 2016 - Atlanta 109 vs. Denver 108

Mar 17, 2016 - Atlanta 116 vs. Denver 98

Jan 25, 2016 - Atlanta 119 vs. Denver 105

Injury Report for Atlanta

Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out (Ankle)

De'Andre Hunter: Out (Wrist)

Solomon Hill: Out for the Season (Hamstring)

Injury Report for Denver