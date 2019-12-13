How to watch Hawks vs. Pacers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Atlanta

Current Records: Indiana 16-9; Atlanta 6-19

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Atlanta Hawks are heading back home. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. Allowing an average of 118.76 points per game, Atlanta has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 136-102, which was the final score in Atlanta's tilt against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. The Hawks were down 106-87 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Indiana beat the Boston Celtics 122-117. PG Malcolm Brogdon (29 points) was the top scorer for Indiana. That's ten consecutive double-doubles for C Domantas Sabonis.

Atlanta isn't expected to pull this one out (Indiana is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take the Hawks against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Hawks have some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Indiana have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Atlanta.